China gives Zanu PF piles of rice for election campaign

HARARE – Zimbabwe and China continue to strengthen their bilateral relations, with China donating over 1,000 tonnes of rice and wheat flour to Zimbabwe.

This donation, received by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in Harare, aims to provide safety nets for vulnerable groups in the country.

The kind gesture from China has been welcomed by organizations taking care of beneficiaries, who believe that the donated food will greatly help the elderly, persons with disabilities, and children in need. The Society of Destitute Aged Home manager, Emilia Mukaratirwa, expressed happiness and gratitude for the donation, highlighting the importance of such foodstuffs for vulnerable institutions. Mike Mukwaiwa, the superintendent of Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home, also expressed gratitude, stating that the rice and flour will fulfill the basic needs of the children under their care.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Professor Paul Mavima, stated that the donation will complement the government’s efforts to alleviate hunger and respond to food assistance requirements throughout the country. He emphasized the ministry’s duty to ensure that the distributed food primarily benefits vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, chronically ill, persons with disabilities, child-headed households, and victims of disasters.

The Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhou Ding, hailed the donation as a testament to the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. He highlighted that the rice and wheat will be directed to the most vulnerable, including those affected by natural disasters, demonstrating the ongoing cooperation between Zimbabwe and China.

Zimbabwe and China’s bilateral relations have already resulted in significant infrastructure development projects in Zimbabwe, including the construction of the New Parliament Building, expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, and the Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...