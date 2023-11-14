Charamba accuses CCC of stealing corpses from morgues

George Charamba, spokesperson for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has accused the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) of engaging in the theft of corpses from mortuaries for political purposes.

Charamba claimed that CCC attempted to exploit a corpse found on the road to further its political agenda. The accusation arose in response to a criticism from CCC activist Tererai Obey Sithole, who accused the government of prioritizing the eradication of the poor over addressing poverty.

“BIGGEST MISTAKE YENYU MAYERO is imagining that you can re-pivot and scaffold your disintegrating party on any corpse found on the road. It will not work. Nothing beats a Constitution, Structures and Wise Leadership. Zvimwe zvese idrama chete!!!!! Tinoteerera mapurisa anehutsome hwekuwongorora mangava. Kwete imi vana muzapu,” said Charamba.

In another post, Charamba cautioned the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), suggesting that their alleged involvement in stealing corpses for political motives could lead to trouble.

“MaYERO, MUKADA KUSHANDISA ZVITUNHA MUPOLITICS, TINOSANGANA KUBWIRO NEKUMAKUVA. MUSAZOTI MAVARA AZARE VHU! We will fight you on any terrain of your choosing. Without blinking. Makajaidzwa!!! We cannot have politics of cannibalising zvitunha to make up for own blatant political failures. Never!!!!!

This comes after two CCC activists, Tapfumanei Masaya, who was a pastor at Pillar of the World Church, and Jeffrey Kalosi were allegedly abducted by unknown people in Mabvuku, Harare, on Saturday.

Masaya’s lifeless body was found dumped at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Road in the Cleveland area in Harare on Sunday.

Kalosi was allegedly assaulted before being dumped near a place called Chabwino.

The two activists were abducted while conducting a door-to-door political campaign to drum up support for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, the CCC candidate for upcoming parliamentary by-elections.

Source – pindula

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...