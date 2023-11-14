High Court clips Tshabangu’s wings, blocks further recalls of CCC MPs, for now

HIGH Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi has barred further recalls of main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators, senators and councillors.

This comes after Sengezo Tshabangu claiming to be CCC interim secretary general recalled 28 MPs, senators and over a dozen councillors claiming that they had ceased to be party members.

Obey Shava representing the party confirmed the interdict Tuesday afternoon.

“CCC as a political party sued Sengezo Tshabangu it filed summons on the 20th of October 2023 interdicting him from purporting to be representing CCC in any forum.

“That action is still pending. In the meantime, he then issued some letters to the speaker of parliament and the minister of local government recalling purportedly some CCC members that has necessitated us to file an urgent chamber application interdicting everyone from on those recalls pending determination of the main matter.

“So today we appeared before Justice Chitapi and Sengezo Tshabangu sought for a postponement so that he has time and opportunity to file his opposing papers and in the interim the High court has suspended any further recalls pending the disposition and the hearing of that urgent chamber application… no more further recalls pending determination of the urgent chamber application,” said Shava.

Initially, 15 lawmakers were recalled by Tshabangu in October and Speaker of Parliament notified ZEC of the vacancies.

The nomination court has already sat to select candidates to fill the vacancies.

By-elections will be conducted on December 9.

As the saga escalates, a total of 13 lawmakers had their recall confirmed by the Speaker of Parliament Tuesday afternoon and could be saved by the High Court order.

Those recalled Tuesday include Gift Siziba and Amos Chibaya among others.

