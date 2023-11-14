Warriors to wear black armbands in tribute to Gumbo

THE senior national men’s national soccer team will play their two FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers matches against Rwanda and Nigeria wearing black arm bands all in honour of departed ex Warriors gaffer and player Rahman Gumbo.

The late Gumbo died last Friday in Botswana at the age of 59 after a suspected heart attack.

“Zimbabwe Warriors will wear black armbands in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda (Wednesday) and Nigeria (Sunday) to honor the passing of Rahman Gumbo, a former player and coach of the team,”said Zifa.

Nicknamed Rush, Gumbo was a football icon who is celebrated for his immense contribution to the country’s most followed sport.

He served the nation with distinction both as a player and a coach.

Gumbo is survived by his wife Virginia Gumbo and four children.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...