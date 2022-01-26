Chamisa’s party fields double candidates

CHAOS rocked the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Wednesday after the opposition party fielded double candidates to contest in the local council by-elections.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat Wednesday to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across the country.

The by-elections are set for 26 March.

However, there was chaos in the CCC-led Nelson Chamisa after the party fielded double candidates in Masvingo Urban and Bulawayo local council elections.

In Bulawayo, the CCC candidates are, Donald Mabutho and Bekithemba Nyathi both filed papers to contest in ward 9.

In Masvingo Urban, Ward 4, Alec Tabe and Thokozile Muchuchuti also both filed nomination papers under the CCC ticket.

The CCC later confirmed the development in a statement saying the party had drawn lessons and was perfecting its template.

“We have drawn lessons from our first-ever community candidates selection process. In line with these lessons, we are perfecting our template and systems in the full knowledge that the room for improvement can never be filled,” the party said.

The CCC was unveiled by Chamisa Monday at a local Harare hotel as part of its rebranding after rival Douglas Mwonzora of the MDC-T decided to contest the March by-elections under the MDC Alliance tag.

Meanwhile, in Harare, the nomination process went on smoothly at the Harare Magistrates’ Court with LEAD president Linda Masarira filing papers to contest in the Harare Central constituency.

She will fight it out against Zwizwai Murisi of CCC, Loice Magweba – Zanu PF, Marara Norest Chiureki – MDC Alliance, and Rukanda Henry Gwinyai – MAAT Zimbabwe.

Several recalled Harare MPs also filed their nomination papers at the Harare Magistrates’ Court under the CCC ticket. They include Eathrage Kureva – Epworth, Wellington – Glen Norah, Fani Munengami – Glen View North, Eric Murai – Highfield East, Happymore Chidziva – Highfield West, Chalton Hwende – Kuwadzana East, and Susan Matsunga – Mufakose.