Biti’s Parliament return blocked

THE HIGH Court Wednesday ordered the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to reopen the nomination court to allow potential candidates in Nkulumane, Harare East, Kambuzuma, Mutasa South, Pumula, and Mbizo parliamentary constituencies to file their papers.

The nomination court sat Wednesday to accept papers from the local council and parliamentary candidates who will contest in the March 29 by-elections.

The nomination papers for the above six constituencies were withdrawn after the High Court Tuesday ruled that the recall of Tendai Biti and five of his colleagues was illegal.