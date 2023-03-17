Chamisa’s ex-councillor to contest in Zanu-PF primaries

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Willard Moyo who recently ditched the opposition outfit is set to contest in Zanu-PF’s weekend primary elections.

Moyo, who was Silobela Ward 29 councillor, ditched the CCC party, describing leader Nelson Chamisa as “a dictator, unpatriotic and a danger to Zimbabwe (who) must not be allowed anywhere near State power”.

Speaking ahead of the weekend primaries, Moyo said he did mind losing.

“The real enemy is CCC; we in Zanu-PF are one family; primary election must not divide but rather unite us,” he said, adding, “Being a councillor is not a position it’s a calling it’s a community voluntary job.”

Moyo claimed that local community approached him to contest the elections.

Source – Newsday

