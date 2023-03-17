‘Mary pulled out Chiwenga’s medical tubes’ – Court told

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa, allegedly pulled out medical tubes that were inserted on her former husband’s chest which left him bleeding profusely.

This emerged in court when State witness, Tawanda Dzungudza, one of Mubaiwa’s security staff, was being cross-examined by the defendent’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.

Dzungudza said Mubaiwa withdrew Chiwenga from his hospital bed in South Africa to accompany her to the car park despite his deteriorating condition and was only stopped by security details.

“She asked the complainant to accompany her to the car park, but you could see he was very ill that he could not move by himself. I then left the room thinking she was about to leave the room and I waited for her at the door where the complainant’s security team was sitting,” Dzungudza said.

“The complainant had some tubes planted on his chest. We then saw the accused person holding the complainant by hand exiting the door and we saw him bleeding from the chest on where the tubes had been removed. The cables that were put on him were removed and his T-shirt was soaked with blood.”

The witness said Mubaiwa was always challenging the medical staff at NetCare Hospital where Chiwenga was admitted.

The witness told court that Mubaiwa would arrive at the hospital at odd hours accompanied by one doctor Bruce.

He said one day while with doctor Bruce at the hospital, Mubaiwa held Chiwenga, who was sleeping on the bed by his hand and said he was faking illness.

Magistrate Florence Chakanyuka postponed the matter to April 11 for continuation of trial.

Mubaiwa is charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill the Vice-President as he was critically-ill and hospitalised in South Africa in 2019.

Source – Newsday

