Chamisa’s CCC pins hope on talks with Mnangagwa

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has resolved to step up efforts towards engaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying dialogue is essential in resolving the country’s crisis following the disputed August 23 and 24 elections.

CCC president Nelson Chamisa has previously made efforts to engage Mnangagwa, but Zanu-PF hawks closed the door on him.

At a meeting held in the capital on Wednesday, the CCC, however, said talks anchored on disputed elections as well the establishment of a transitional framework were needed.

“The assembly reaffirmed its decision, mandating the leader, Chamisa, to pursue political dialogue as the only way to decisively resolve the nation of Zimbabwe’s ongoing and worsening political crisis through peaceful resolution of the political stalemate,” CCC said in a statement.

“The assembly reiterated that dialogue must be principle driven and value laden.”

Chamisa recently sent an emissary to Mnangagwa to initiate dialogue but Zanu-PF hardliners thwarted the move.

Meanwhile, the CCC has shrugged off criticism for having Chamisa as the sole administrator of all party organs and operations as outlined in its constitution.

Chamisa’s name in the party’s constitution as the “Supreme leader” has sparked criticism with some critics saying it is undemocratic.

Article 7,3 of the CCC constitution reads: “There shall be a leader and change champion-in-chief (Adv Nelson Chamisa) who shall be the administrator and President tasked by the citizens to champion the process of the movement…”

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba told NewsDay yesterday that there was nothing untoward in having Chamisa as the administrator of all party operations and organs.

Siziba said they was a new party “that is still developing its culture, structure and strategies”.

“We have a founding constitution,” Siziba said.

“A constitution is a living document that defines who we are. It cannot define what Zanu or our opponents wants. There is absolutely nothing astonishing or unusual for a founding constitution to mention names.”

Siziba said they named Chamisa in the Constitution to ring fence him from attackers.

“In fact the CCC was fully aware that criminals and agents of the evil one will come trying to destabilise and destroy the young baby called CCC,” he said. “It’s called democratic centralism,” Siziba said.

“Zanu-PF is close to the Chinese and it should know that the Chinese Communist Party’s constitution as last revised in October 2022 states President Xi’s name.”

Law expert Lovemore Madhuku also said there was nothing peculiar with the CCC constitution and the composition of its structures.

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said naming an individual in a Constitution was not very common.

Source – newsday

