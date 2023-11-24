Zanu-PF bemoans CCC recalls

The constant recalls of elected members of parliament and councillors have kept Zimbabwe in a perpetual state of election activities, resulting in significant financial implications for the country, according to Zanu-PF.

The main opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is in turmoil as self-appointed interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu continues to remove MPs, senators, and councillors, asserting that they have lost their party membership. Tshabangu, accused by the opposition of collaborating with Zanu-PF to destabilize CCC, ousted a total of 28 MPs and over a dozen councillors.

High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi recently issued an interdict preventing Tshabangu from making further recalls. Zanu-PF’s acting director of information, Farai Marapira, expressed frustration in an interview with a local television station, describing the recalls as a nuisance.

“We respect the law when it is applied, even though it becomes a nuisance like in this case,” Marapira stated.

Zanu-PF faces allegations of sponsoring the recalls to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament, allowing them to make constitutional changes. Following the recall of 15 MPs in October, by-elections for the constituencies are set for December 10, incurring an estimated cost of US$5 million for the country, excluding financial support from the European Union (EU).

The EU, a significant election funder, withdrew its support after various election observer missions criticized the polls for being flawed and not meeting international standards.

Marapira emphasized that the funds allocated for the December polls could have been better utilized in addressing other pressing sectors. He noted, “We have these challenges from all these recalls; we are now in perennial election mode, and essentially a lot of funds that could have been directed to other sectors of the economy. That money could have been more effectively used in assisting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision.”

