Chamisa Mourns Ellison Kamupira, Expresses Presidential Ambitions

HARARE – Former opposition politician Nelson Chamisa expressed his sorrow over the passing of prominent preacher and Nyaradzo Funeral Services chaplain general Ellison Kamupira, lamenting that Kamupira died before Chamisa had the chance to become President of Zimbabwe.

Chamisa made these remarks during Kamupira’s funeral proceedings in Harare on Sunday, describing Kamupira as a unifying figure whose departure saddened him deeply. Kamupira, aged 75, passed away recently while receiving medical care at a private hospital in Harare.

Known for his amiable demeanor, Kamupira played a significant role as Nyaradzo’s Chaplain general, presiding over numerous funerals, including those of politicians and other revered individuals.

In his tribute, Chamisa commended Kamupira for his efforts in fostering unity across Zimbabwe, emphasizing the preacher’s role as a unifier within the community.

Chamisa also took the opportunity to address recent comments made by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who asserted that Chamisa would never ascend to the presidency. Chamisa, drawing on a proverb from his upbringing in Gutu, suggested that such assertions often indicate the opposite outcome.

Referring to Kamupira as “father,” Chamisa thanked him for his contributions to unity and expressed gratitude for bringing people together.

The funeral proceedings served as a moment of reflection on Kamupira’s life and legacy, with individuals from various walks of life paying their respects to the revered preacher.

