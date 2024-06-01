CCC Legislator Murisi Zwizwai Passes Away

Spread the love

Murisi Zwizwai, a senior official in the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) and a founding member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), has passed away.

Zwizwai, who played a significant role in Zimbabwe’s struggle for change and freedom, succumbed to complications associated with high blood pressure. He was a respected figure within the CCC, having served in various capacities throughout his political career.

Nelson Chamisa, former President of the CCC, expressed his condolences: “I have learnt with deep sadness of the passing of Hon Murisi Zwizwai in the early hours of this morning. We worked together from the early days of the struggle for change and freedom in Zimbabwe. He was affable, jocular, generous, and jovial. My prayers are with the family and friends. RIP Murambwi.”

Zwizwai’s political career was marked by significant milestones. He served as the deputy minister of Mines and Mining Development under the unity government during his tenure with the MDC-T. He was first elected as a member of the National Assembly for Harare Central in 2003 and was re-elected in the 2022 by-election.

At the time of his death, Zwizwai was one of five candidates nominated to fill vacancies in the Zimbabwean Senate. These vacancies arose following the recall of five CCC senators by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary-general of the CCC party.

Zwizwai’s passing is a significant loss to the CCC and the broader Zimbabwean political landscape. His contributions to the fight for democratic change in Zimbabwe will be remembered by many.

