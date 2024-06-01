South Africa Set to End Three Decades of ANC Dominance

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG,- South Africa is on the brink of ending three decades of African National Congress (ANC) dominance as voter dissatisfaction over joblessness, inequality, and power shortages slashed the party’s share of the vote to 40%.

The ANC, the party that led South Africa out of apartheid under Nelson Mandela, saw its support plummet from 57.5% in the 2019 parliamentary election. This, according to Reuters dramatically weakened mandate means the ANC will likely have to share power with a rival for the first time in history.

“We can talk to everybody and anybody,” said ANC Chair and current Mines and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, in remarks broadcast by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). Mantashe avoided specifying which parties the ANC was considering for a coalition.

As of Saturday morning, with 98% of polling stations reporting, the ANC held 40.29% of the vote. The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), secured 21.63%, while uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former President Jacob Zuma, garnered 14.71%.

The ANC has dominated every national election since the landmark 1994 vote that ended white minority rule. However, over the past decade, its support has waned due to economic stagnation, rising unemployment, and deteriorating infrastructure.

MK’s strong performance, particularly in Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, significantly contributed to the ANC’s failure to secure a majority. The ANC will now need to form a coalition or another type of agreement with smaller parties to maintain power.

Uncertainty and Coalition Talks

The distribution of votes determines the number of seats each party holds in the National Assembly, which elects the nation’s president. Investors in Africa’s most industrialized economy are keen for a swift resolution to avoid prolonged political instability.

Some parties have raised concerns about vote-counting inconsistencies, which could lead to contested results. “There is peace, there is harmony. We are all talking to one another,” said ANC First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane on SABC. “I wish the mood that is here can permeate to communities and voters.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to remain in his position, as the ANC still secured about twice as many votes as the nearest competitor. However, his weakened position could lead to calls for his resignation from both opposition parties and critics within the divided ANC. Despite this, a top ANC official backed Ramaphosa to continue as party leader, noting the lack of a clear successor.

A coalition deal to keep the ANC in the presidency might involve offering opposition parties cabinet posts or greater control of parliament, potentially including the speaker’s role.

The election commission has scheduled the final results announcement for Sunday.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...