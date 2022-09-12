Body Of Zimbabwean Medical Student Who Died In Poland Arrives

The body of a 23-year-old Zimbabwean medical student who died in Poland last month arrived yesterday in the country for burial in the country.

The student, Michelle Chido Kaondera who was in her second year had wished to come and work in the country after finishing her education in Poland but died after a short illness.

Her father Anthony Kaondera told The Herald that he was still shocked by the death of his daughter. He said: She died after a short illness after being diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage. She was a very intelligent young girl who had a bright future.

She was our future doctor whose wish was to come back home and assist in the medical fraternity.

He said Michelle will be buried tomorrow (Tuesday) at Glen Forest around 11 am.

