Belarus will promote its equipment, services to Zimbabwe

MINSK,- Belarus plans to actively promote Belarusian equipment and services to Zimbabwe, Igor Marshalov, newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Zimbabwe, told BelTA.

“The head of state pays great attention to political, trade and economic cooperation with Zimbabwe,” he said. “Today, specific tasks have been set to increase trade with this country.”

The diplomat went on saying: “There are many existing contracts. There are also contracts for the next year. There is a task for Belarus to join the country’s mechanization programs. Already this year the country has received a good harvest, including thanks to the Belarusian equipment. There are also tasks to service this equipment and train personnel.”

“We will be working on it,” Igor Marshalov emphasized.

“The subsoil of African countries is very rich, and many countries around the world are eager to trade with Africa. Belarus has certain competencies, which we will be interested in implementing in Zimbabwe,” he added.

Previously, Igor Marshalov served as Deputy Chairman of the State Control Committee – Director of the Financial Investigations Department.

Source: BelTA

