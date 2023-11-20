Taylor Swift pays tribute to fan who died at her concert: ‘My heart is shattered’

The 33-year-old pop megastar had been gearing up to take to the stage in Rio de Janeiro as part of her ‘Eras’ tour on Friday but was left heartbroken when she heard that a 23-year-od woman – who has since been named as Ana Clara Benevides – had initially passed out in the 42-degree heat before suffering a cardio respiratory arrest, according to local media.

In a handwritten note posted to Instagram, Swift said: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and far too young. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. ”

The ‘Anti-Hero’ songstress concluded her note by claiming that she felt the loss “deeply” and admitted that writing about the death of a fan at one of her shows had never crossed her mind when she jetted off to the Southern American country.