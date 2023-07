American boxer Floyd Mayweather arrives in Zimbabwe for “motherland tour”

BOXING promoter Floyd Mayweather Jnr has touched down at Robert Mugabe International Airport in his private jet.

The visit is part of his “motherland tour of Africa” that starts in Harare on July 13 and 14 and concludes in Johannesburg.

He was welcomed by Zanu PF aspiring MP for Mabvuku constituency Scott Sakupwanya and businessman Mike Chimombe.

Sakupwanya will be hosting Mayweather.

A huge convoy of top-of-the-range vehicles was on standby.

As part of his visit to Zimbabwe, he will spend the better part of Thursday in Mabvuku showcasing some boxing drills.

EXCLUSIVE live footage from inside Floyd Mayweather’s vehicle as he heads to Mabvuku… pic.twitter.com/pcQnTfXK7I — Ranga.🇿🇼 (@RangaMberi) July 13, 2023

