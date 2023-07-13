HARARE – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe on Thursday afternoon.

Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

A private meeting between the presidents of Iran and Zimbabwe will be held at the presidential palace of Zimbabwe, after which the signing ceremony of cooperation documents will be held, as well as a meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries.

The President departed Iran on Tuesday night on a three-nation tour of Africa to visit Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe at the respective invitation of the African countries’ heads of state.

Before his departure, the Iranian President expressed hope that good steps would be taken during the trip in various political, economic, commercial, scientific, technological and cultural fields.

“Contacts with African countries are today among the priorities of our foreign policy. The neighborliness policy and relations with Muslim and allied countries are among the issues of concern to the government,” he added.

