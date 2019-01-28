Ambassador to Sweden dies

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Sweden Mr Samuel Mhango has died.

He died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare yesterday evening.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade official Mr G. Gapare revealed the news to State media.

Ambassador Mhango had been unwell for sometime while executing his duties in Stockholm, Sweden, and was medically evacuated back home on the 11th of January.

It is understood he had a longstanding heart ailment.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Mourners are gathered at number 11 Kurrichane Drive, Mandara.

Ambassador Mhango was born on 16 February 1958 in Zvishavane and did his primary and secondary education in his rural area.

He joined the liberation struggle in Lusaka, Zambia, in 1976.

In 1978, he was seconded to Bulgaria for higher education and he obtained a Master of Science Degree in Economics.

In 1983, before returning home and joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he served in various capacities in Zimbabwe’s missions in Nigeria, Malaysia, Switzerland and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He was appointed Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Sweden in 2014.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.