ZCTU President appears in court

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union President Peter Mutasa appeared in court on charges of subverting a constitutional government.

Mutasa in connivance with Evan Mawarire and Japhet Moyo, the Secretary General of ZCTU, allegedly recorded a video in which they incited people to commit public violence.

Mutasa has been on the run and was only apprehended over the weekend while Moyo appeared in court last week and was back again at Rotten Raw in a similar case in which he is jointly charged with Mutasa.

In another case, two out of four witnesses who are testifying in the case of the 10 people who were arrested for public violence in Mabvuku have testified.