African leaders call on Western regimes to remove illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

MALAWI president and SADC chairperson Lazarus Chakwera has called for the immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the Western bloc of states saying this would facilitate economic recovery.

Zimbabwe is set to commemorate the Anti Sanctions Day on October 25.

In a solidarity statement, Chakwera said: “As SADC we are concerned by the continuation of sanctions on some individuals or entities and hereby call for the unconditional and immediate lifting of these sanctions.”

“There is no doubt that this lifting will facilitate socio economic recovery and enable Zimbabwe meet her national and regional economic development plans as well as effectively manage her international obligations,” he said.

“As a region we remain adamant that the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, whether targeted or restrictive, are a fundamental constraint and hindrance to the country’s prospects of economic recovery, human security and sustainable growth,” Chakwera said.

He added: “The Republic of Zimbabwe and the SADC region are committed to engage in meaningful and constructive dialogue with all relevant stake holders, with a view to consolidate the rule of law, democracy, governance and human rights.”

“It is only through such exchanges that better appreciation of concerns of all parties could be secured and progress towards their resolution be achieved

“Consistent with the collective global commitment to leave no one behind and in practical furtherance in spirit of multilaterism SADC calls for the immediate and unconditional removal of all sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, for the good of the country and its people, the SADC region and the global community.” – Newzim

