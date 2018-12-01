15 injured in Intercape Bus accident

MASVINGO – At least 15 people were injured when an Intercape Bus overturned along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.

The bus was coming from Joburg enroute to Malawi.

The accident occurred in the early hours of this morning at an area called Nyanda which is about 15 km out of Masvingo.

Scores of foreign nationals from Malawi and South Africa escaped death after an Intercape Bus overturned along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.

The accident survivors told State media that the bus overturned after their driver tried to avoid a head on collision with a haulage truck which had encroached onto the oncoming traffic lane.

“The driver was trying to avoid crushing into the truck which came into our lane,” said the survivors.

However, the driver of the haulage truck fled the scene.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said of the 15 injured, 4 are South Africans while 11 are of Malawian nationality.

He said that 47 people were on board the bus.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi added that the bus trailer hit a culvet while trying to avoid a head-on collision, resulting in the bus overturning.

The police spokesperson urged motorists to observe road rules, highlighting that the police are concerned with the continued failure to observe the rules by some motorists.

The injured were rushed to Masvingo Hospital and no fatalities have been recorded.