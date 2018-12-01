Mnangagwa chides opposition for criticising Chinese investment

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has scoffed at opposition Members of Parliament who were conspicuous by their absence at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Parliament in Mt Hampden.

The priority given by government and support received from the Republic of China in the form of a special grant to construct a new parliament should send a clear message to critics, country’s detractors and opposition Members of Parliament who were conspicuous by their absence at the groundbreaking ceremony in Mt Hampden that democracy is prevailing in Zimbabwe.

“I am aware of certain corners of the world who are busy criticising developmental projects being spearheaded by China, let me assure you that giving priority to the build a new spacious parliament demonstrate our commitment to democracy, so for MPs who are here and those who decided to stay away, they are doing that at their own peril but they will finally come to attend parliament business here when this structure is complete,” said the President.

Parliamentarians have a critical role to play in the realisation of vision 2030 and non-attendance to parliament duty will not be tolerated warned the President.

“As such, hard work, diligence and commitment to duty must be a trait that is embedded in all parliamentarians, I exhort you to be mindful that laws as an instrument of development must enable facilitate and promote, as such I challenge you to demand urgency to the pace that various legislative reforms are being implemented,” notes Mnangagwa.

Upon completion the new spacious parliament building will have the capacity to accommodate 650 people a move that will decongest the old parliament. – ZBC