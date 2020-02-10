10 dead in Kwekwe ZUPCO bus accident

ATLEAST 10 passengers are reported to have died on the spot Monday afternoon with more seriously injured after a speeding Harare bound ZUPCO bus rammed into three vehicles before veering off the road to hit a tree in Kwekwe.

The accident happened near the Kwekwe Truckers Inn along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

The injured were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital. ZUPCO is a State-owned bus company.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com the ZUPCO bus driver was speeding. They said the bus was coming from Gokwe and headed for Harare when it developed a mechanical fault near Truckers Inn in Kwekwe and rammed into a Honda Fit vehicle travelling to Kwekwe.

“The ZUPCO bus driver failed to control the bus after ramming into the Honda Fit before hitting two other stationary commuter omnibuses which were parked on the roadside,” the source said.

Three people travelling in the Honda Fit, two passengers in one of the commuter omnibuses died on the spot. The other dead passengers were travelling in the ZUPCO bus.

Police officer Commanding Kwekwe District, Conrad Mubaiwa said information on the exact number of the deceased and injured was going to be availed in due course.

“We are still gathering information on what really transpired. As police, we will be availing information on the number of the deceased and the injured in due course,” he said.