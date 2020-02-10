Man flees assailants leaving wife being raped

A Matobo man failed to protect his wife and ran for dear leaving her to be raped by a man who attacked them when they were coming from church.

This was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela when Wallace Mkandla (32) appeared before him.

He will be back in court February 17.

On January 26 the woman was walking from church with her husband at Silozwana area when Mkandla pounced on them.

Mkandla assaulted the woman’s husband before holding the woman by her hand and dragging her into the bush where he raped her.

Following the attack, the husband took to his heels leaving his wife behind.

Mkandla was arrested following a report made by the woman.