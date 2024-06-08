Zimbabwea’s Mnangagwa Champions Multipolar World, Advocates for African Interests

Spread the love

ST. PETERSBURG,— In a powerful address at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa made a compelling case for the creation of a multipolar world, emphasizing its vital importance for Africa’s future.

“Building a multipolar world serves Africa’s interest,” President Mnangagwa asserted, underscoring the need to move away from a geopolitical unipolar order. He criticized the current system, which he argued has been defined by a minority of powerful states and has led to the continuous marginalization of the majority of countries in the Global South. According to Mnangagwa, this outdated order is no longer acceptable.

“The old geopolitical unipolar order, which was defined by a minority of states and led to the permanent marginalization of the majority of countries in the Global South, is no longer acceptable,” he declared.

Mnangagwa also spoke out against the influence of Western nations that seek to control the international relationships of African countries. “A situation where some Western states try to dictate to us who we should be friends with is no longer acceptable to Zimbabwe,” he stated firmly. This remark highlights Zimbabwe’s desire for sovereignty and its resistance to external pressures in forming alliances and partnerships.

The Zimbabwean President expressed his support for the evolving global landscape, particularly the role of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) in reshaping the economic and geopolitical order. Mnangagwa praised the transformative impact of BRICS, viewing it as a catalyst for a more inclusive and balanced global system.

“Zimbabwe welcomes the changing world through BRICS and the transformation of the global economic order and geopolitical landscape,” Mnangagwa said. He believes that these changes will not only benefit Zimbabwe but will also create opportunities for the entire African continent.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, held from June 5-8, brings together leaders from around the world to discuss and address key economic issues.

This year’s theme, “The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World,” aligns with President Mnangagwa’s vision for a more equitable international order. The forum includes various events aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation across different sectors, including small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, and youth engagement.

Mnangagwa’s speech at SPIEF reflects a broader vision for Africa’s role in the world. By advocating for a multipolar system, he envisions a future where African nations can assert their independence, foster mutually beneficial partnerships, and contribute significantly to the global economy. His call for a departure from Western-dominated geopolitics resonates with many African leaders who seek greater autonomy and recognition on the world stage.

As Mnangagwa champions the creation of a multipolar world, his message at SPIEF underscores the need for a fairer, more inclusive global order. By rejecting Western dominance and embracing the transformative potential of BRICS, Mnangagwa envisions a future where Africa can thrive and play a pivotal role in shaping international relations. His address at SPIEF serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of sovereignty, equality, and collaboration in building a better world for all.

