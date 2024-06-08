Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa Discusses BRICS Membership with Putin

Spread the love

ST. PETERSBURG, — In a significant move towards economic collaboration, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has announced his country’s aspiration to join the BRICS economic bloc. The discussion took place during a private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF, held annually, is a premier platform for the global economic community to discuss and deliberate on pressing economic issues and explore opportunities for cooperation. This year’s forum, running from June 5-8, centers on the theme “The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World.” The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, with TASS serving as an official information partner.

In an exclusive interview with TASS, President Mnangagwa confirmed the discussions about Zimbabwe’s potential inclusion in the BRICS group, which currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. “Yes, I spoke about this with President Putin in a one-on-one meeting. I told him that I had discussed this topic before with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa,” Mnangagwa revealed.

Mnangagwa highlighted that there is no opposition within the BRICS member states regarding Zimbabwe’s potential membership. “All of them are very, very supportive,” he emphasized. This unanimous support signals a promising step for Zimbabwe as it seeks to integrate into a significant global economic network.

The inclusion of Zimbabwe in BRICS would mark a pivotal moment for the African nation, opening new avenues for economic development and international cooperation. BRICS, as an economic alliance, represents a significant portion of the world’s population and GDP, offering a robust platform for member countries to enhance trade, investment, and political ties.

President Mnangagwa’s engagement at SPIEF underscores Zimbabwe’s strategic efforts to expand its international partnerships and seek new economic opportunities. The discussions with President Putin and prior talks with South African President Ramaphosa indicate a coordinated approach by Zimbabwe to strengthen its position within the global economic landscape.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum continues to serve as a vital arena for dialogue among nations, fostering economic cooperation and development. As the forum progresses, it remains to be seen how Zimbabwe’s bid for BRICS membership will evolve and what implications it will have for the future economic dynamics within the bloc.

Established as one of the leading global platforms for economic discussion, SPIEF attracts thousands of participants from around the world, including heads of state, business leaders, and scholars. This year’s theme, focusing on growth in a multipolar world, reflects the shifting dynamics in global economic power and the need for collaborative approaches to address common challenges.

The forum’s agenda includes a wide range of topics, from technological innovation and sustainable development to international trade and investment strategies. Through sessions, panels, and bilateral meetings, SPIEF facilitates a comprehensive exchange of ideas and paves the way for actionable economic policies and partnerships.

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate its economic future, President Mnangagwa’s active participation in SPIEF and his discussions about joining BRICS highlight the country’s proactive stance in seeking global integration and economic progress.

