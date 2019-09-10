World judging SA harshly for attacks on foreign nationals, says Buthelezi

Parliament – Inkatha Freedom Party founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Tuesday warned MPs that the world was judging South Africa harshly for continuing attacks on foreign nationals across the country.

Buthelezi was introducing a debate in the National Assembly on the recent incidents of violence across South Africans in which at least 12 people were killed, including 10 South Africans and two foreign nationals.

Foreign-owned shops and truck drivers of different nationalities have also been attacked as refugees and migrants are accused of stealing South African jobs.

“I fear what will happen if we fail to extinguish this fire. There are consequences for our country and our people in the diaspora,” Buthelezi said.

“We need to stop this thing in its tracks before serious action is taken against us.”

He was referring to an outcry from foreign governments and investors and threats to attack South Africans in other countries.

Buthelezi defended his visit to a hostel in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, the past weekend which saw his interaction with residents disrupted by an angry mob of weapon-wielding people who called on foreigners to leave the country.

“I was and must always be wiling to walk into danger either physically or politically to save lives,” he told the National Assembly.

“Lives have been lost and property damaged. There has been looting and burning and violence. While all this is happening, the world is watching and we are being judged.”

African News Agency/ANA