Chamisa cancels MDC anniversary in honour of Mugabe

OPPOSITION MDC President Nelson Chamisa has cancelled his party’s 20th anniversary celebrations which were set for this Saturday at Rufaro Stadium to allow his supporters to mourn former President Robert Mugabe.

Chamisa said the MDC anniversary will now be held on the 28 of September 2019, adding that “it is unAfrican to celebrate while others are mourning.”

Said Chamisa: “It goes against Ubuntu to celebrate while the nation is mourning a former Head of State. It is unAfrican as well.”

Mugabe died on 6 September in Singapore from what a close relative, Adam Molai, described as old age.

He was 95.

Government through the information ministry announced that a State funeral service for Mugabe will be held on Saturday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, a day which the MDC had planned to celebrate its 20th birthday.

The opposition party was formed in September 1999 with the sole intention of removing Mugabe from power, but failed until he was jettisoned by his own military in November 2017.

