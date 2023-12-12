Watch: Prophecy tips Julius Malema to be South African President

IN a momentous and prophetic revelation, the founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has declared that Julius Sello Malema, the firebrand leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), is destined to become the President of South Africa.

The proclamation, delivered during a service at the megachurch’s colossal 80,000-seat auditorium in Kubwa, Abuja, has since gained widespread attention after circulating on YouTube.

During the service, Prophet Iginla shared the divine insight he received, conveying that God had shown him a vision of Julius Malema presiding over the affairs of South Africa. The renowned pastor, known for his prophecies and spiritual teachings, did not specify a timeline for when this prophecy would come to fruition.

Prophet Iginla’s foresight did not end with Malema’s presidential destiny. He turned his attention to the imminent 2014 South African General Elections, offering a prophetic caution to the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC).

According to the pastor, the ANC should brace itself for a diminishing of its political dominance as some of its power is foreseen to shift towards opposition parties.

Watch the video below:



Source – Byo24

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...