Chamisa’s CCC caught in catch-22

AS Zimbabwe prepares for the upcoming by-elections on February 3, 2024, triggered by the recalls of Members of Parliament and councillors, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by Nelson Chamisa finds itself entangled in a complex web of challenges, sparking what Professor Jonathan Moyo has termed the “Triple Challenge” [Triple C].

In a tweet o Professor Moyo highlighted the critical juncture the CCC led by Chamisa is facing, introducing a Triple Challenge involving the decisions to “Engage,” “Disengage,” or even “Dump yellow and go purple or whatever.”

The ambiguity surrounding these choices has given rise to what Moyo describes as a dire situation within the CCC, the true nature of which is yet to be fully grasped.

The identification of this dire situation, according to Moyo, is essential for understanding its origins and anticipating its consequences. However, he notes that some consequences are being erroneously treated as the cause, complicating the process of resolving the internal issues.

AFTER THE 9 DECEMBER BY-ELECTIONS:

Triple C’s Triple C

Following the 9 December 2023 by-elections, and in the run-up to the sitting of the Nomination Court on 18 December 2023 to receive nomination papers of candidates for the by-elections on 3 February 2024, CCC led by Nelson… — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 12, 2023

One significant development outlined in the tweet is the unequivocal assertion that recalled MPs and councillors are precluded from utilizing the CCC banner, ticket, or jacket for re-election in the by-elections. This leaves them with only four viable options: boycott the by-election, contest as independent candidates, contest under a new color, or support CCC candidates fielded by CCC/Tshabangu in the interest of engagement.

Although the fourth option was initially excluded, its inclusion in the tweet prompts speculation about its potential consideration within the CCC’s internal deliberations.

The Triple Challenge facing the CCC underscores the complexities within the opposition faction as it navigates the intricate landscape leading up to the by-elections.

Source – Byo24

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...