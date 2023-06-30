Swedish PM calls for calm after Stockholm Quran burning

STOCKHOLM – Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has called for calm following the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in response to the burning of the Quran at a demonstration in Stockholm.

Kristersson stated that it is completely unacceptable for individuals to illegally break into Swedish embassies in other countries. He also urged calm within Sweden, emphasizing the seriousness of the security situation and the need to avoid offending others.

The burning of the Quran occurred during a police-authorized demonstration in Stockholm’s Medborgarplatsen Square. Salwan Momika, an Iraqi immigrant, tore pages from the Quran and set them on fire. The demonstration took place on the same day as Eid al-Adha, a major religious holiday in Islam.

The organizers of the demonstration are under preliminary investigation for inciting discord and violating the ban on setting fires. Momika defended his actions, stating that he does not consider it a hate crime or incitement against any group.

He also announced plans for another demonstration, during which he intends to burn the Iraqi flag and the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm within ten days.

