South Africa’s ruling party ANC is broke, can’t pay workers

Johannesburg – There was more financial woes for the ANC on Friday as secretary-general Ace Magashule’s office issued a notice to staff members that their salaries would be paid late.

The party said the problem of late payment will continue for the next three to six months due to ongoing financial problems.

In a letter to staff, ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule said they would not get their salaries on time.

“We regret to inform you that salaries will again be paid late this month, for reasons explained in previous communications, as well as at the general staff meetings held over the last few weeks,” wrote Potgieter-Gqubule.

She said due to continued financial difficulties, the uncertainty regarding the exact date of payment of salaries is likely to continue for the coming three to six months.

“We appeal to the financial institutions and other creditors of our staff to take note that late payments by no means are the fault of the individual staff, and therefore not to penalise them for this unfortunate situation.

“Once again, our sincerest apologies for the hardship that this causes our staff members and their families,” she said.

This is not the first time that the ruling party failed to pay employees on time.

The party was faced with a similar problem in December 2019 and again in June 2020, when it alerted staff that it would not be able to fulfil its obligation to pay salaries on the 25th day of those months. – IOL