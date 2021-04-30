Killer Zivhu donates to Mnangagwa school

ZVISHAVANE- Former Chivi South Zanu PF legislator, Killer Zivhu has donated goods worth over USD10 00 to a school where President Mnangagwa went for his primary education.

Zivhu donated paint, food hampers, egg powder, sanitary pads and 100 two seater benches to Lundi Primary and Dambudzo Secondary School in Chief Mapanzure area today after being approached by the Zvishavane Ngezi legislator Dumezweni Mawite of Zanu PF.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at Lundi Primary Zivhu said he has mastered the concept of giving even if it is not much because that is how blessings come and was mainly filling the gap he felt many donors were neglecting especially the girl child.

“We have come here to give not because you are poor but we need to develop that culture of giving. I have come to realise that sex which is voluntary is constantly sponsored where for example condoms are given for free ignoring sanitary wear which is a necessity and out of reach of many as they have become very expensive,” said Zivhu.

Lundi Primary School head Tariro Nyoni thanked the MP and Zivhu as they were advancing the President Mnangagwa’s 2030 Vision by ensuring that children receive good education under suitable conditions.

“We are grateful for the gesture from our MP who has sourced these donations. We thank you Cde Zivhu for heeding our call and pushing President’s philosophy of less talk, more action,” said Nyoni.

Lundi Primary School has an enrolment of 539 pupils.

Zivhu also said despite being fired from the ruling party he remains Zanu PF at heart and will not ditch it for another political party. https://masvingomirror.com