South African billionaire gives Ramaphosa ultimatum, orders him to expell Zuma’s allies

Billionaire businessman Johann Rupert has allegedly given President Cyril Ramaphosa a marching order, instructing him to tow the line and fire Ace Magashule, African National Congress (ANC) secretary general.

According to a highly placed source within Ramaphosa’s camp who spoke to the Daily News, Rupert allegedly summoned Ramaphosa, former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and Old Mutual Chairman Trevor Manuel, and told them that if Magashule is not removed this week by the National Executive Committee of the ANC, then support for Ramaphosa and funding for the ANC will be stopped immediately.

It is reported that he promised to end the media campaign in favour of ‘CR17’ if no action is taken in dealing with the party’s secretary general and his supporters.

Apparently, Magashule is not the only target on the firing line. Those identified as the ‘fightback’ faction and supporters of former President Jacob Zuma, are expected to be dealt with and expelled from the ANC.

“Rupert is clear that if Magashule doesn’t go, then CR will no longer enjoy the support of Rupert and his associates. The President has no choice but to fire Ace and his RET forces”, said the source.

It is alleged that the very tense instructions added that it was time to cleanse the ANC and ‘bury’ the supporters of Radical Economic Transformation (RET) once and for all.

The source said this is a ‘showdown and a fight for South Africa’s resources.

He added that RET has become a thorn in the side of Ramaphosa and those who funded his billion-rand Presidential campaign – because RET keeps opposing Ramaphosa’s unfavourable policies and his privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

“RET is an irritation to both Ramaphosa and his handlers. They supported him so he could look after their interest and now they feel he is not delivering. RET economic policies are not favourable to Ramaphosa and his business associates. Their constant call for economic emancipation is irrational to Ramaphosa’s people”.

It is said that among other orders allegedly made by Rupert, he demanded that Ramaphosa calls his party members into order and stop confusing people with their anti-progressive policies.

“He has not only threatened to withdraw his financial backing to the ANC, he also said that he would ensure that the media stops writing positively about the President and those close to him,” said the source.

The ANC is allegedly split along the lines of those for Rupert and those for the people of South Africa. Some within the party feel that the ANC has become a puppet of ‘white monopoly capital’.

“We have lost the ANC to those who refuse to transform this country. We are no longer in control as they call the shots. White monopoly capital has taken over,” said the source.

In 2017 Rupert publicly showed his disapproval of RET and said that Radical Economic Transformation was nothing but “a code word for theft”.

Rupert has publicly acknowledged Ramaphosa and said that he has known President Cyril Ramaphosa since the early 1990s and they formed a good relationship in 1994 and 1995.

The wealthy businessman was also reportedly instrumental in the removal of former President Jacob Zuma who was forced out of office.

This is a developing story. Additional comments will be added as it progresses.