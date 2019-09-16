Ramaphosa says booing at Mugabe’s funeral was symbol of anger towards SA

The president made specific reference to the recent interventions made by his office in the Edcon deal.

In March the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), debt holders and landlords came to the rescue of the Edcon group, which owns Edgars, Jet and CNA, in a deal which Ramaphosa said saved the loss of 140,000 jobs in the industry.

“We want to save current jobs and create more jobs. This is what we are committed to as the government. We want to be an entrepreneurial government directly involved in every sector of our economy.”

Ramaphosa said government had been working tirelessly to rid the country of illicit goods, which mainly hurt the clothing and textile industry.

He said the impact of Chinese imports, both legal and illegal, was being addressed: “We have raised these issues with the Chinese authorities.”

The president said a number of operations undertaken by Sars had resulted in the confiscation of goods worth more than R1bn, with most of these connected to the illicit side of the clothing and textile industry.

He once again called on South Africans and the government to continue to support locally produced goods.

“Local is lekker. We must buy local. There is no need for us to go and create jobs in other countries when we can contribute to our own economy,” he said. – TimesLive