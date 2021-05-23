Prince William ‘feels shocked by Prince Harry’s comments

Prince William feels shocked by his brother’s recent comments, according to Nick Bullen.

The 36-year-old prince recently spoke candidly about his family’s private problems, when he likened being a royal to “living in a zoo”, and his brother is said to be in a state of shock over the remarks.

Nick Bullen, a royal expert, told Us Weekly: “[Prince William] is very shocked by the amount of things that his brother has said over the last few weeks.”

The Duke of Cambridge is determined to repair the relationship with his younger brother, but Nick observed that their dynamic has changed markedly over recent years.

He also suggested that their relationship has been affected by their wives not always seeing eye-to-eye.

He said: “In every family, when [one] sister goes for slightly more [confrontation] with [the] other, then that doesn’t help the husbands in the middle.”

Nick thinks that for the time being, the royal family would welcome a period of silence.

He explained: “I’m sure the royal family and the various royal households just want a moment of calm and [are saying], ‘Let’s not have any more headlines. Let’s just have a period when no one’s speaking.'”

Prince Harry recently accused the royal family of “total neglect”.

The Duke of Sussex claimed he was desperate for help and support from his relatives after his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex “struggled” with her new role.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on “The Me You Can’t See”, he said: “I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect.

“We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling.”