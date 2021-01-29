Kenyan man flies planes for 8 years with fake certificates

If you are a regular traveller by air in Kenya, you could have been transported to your destination by a pilot who is not even qualified to be the custodian of half your life.

One year, it would be okay to say: ‘Wow, I survived that!’ Two years, you would say: ‘Okay, how did that even happen?’ But, for eight years, the man at the cockpit has been flying Kenyans left, right and center with a fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) document!

How would you react after learning that the man you entrusted your life with for eight years — tens of thousands of feet above the sea level — holds a KCSE certificate reading a strong B+ (Plus), while in reality, he never got that grade?

The “fake” pilot, thereafter, enrolled to a Kenyan aviation college, on the strength of the “fake” KCSE certificate, and, upon completion of school, received a certificate suggesting he was fully qualified to fly you to whichever destination you wish. And for eight years, he has been doing what he illegally studied for.

His credibility is now under scrutiny in the corridors of justice.

The suspect, whom we won’t identify for legal reasons, is scheduled to appear in court in the first quarter of 2021. Source: K24TV