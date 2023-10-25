Israel ambassador to UN calls for Guterres resignation

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations has called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign after stating in the Security Council that the October 7th attacks by Hamas’s did not happen in a vacuum.

The UN Chief was speaking in an open ministerial debate in the Council in which he reiterated his condemnation of the attacks by Hamas, adding that nothing could justify the deliberate killing, injuring and kidnapping of civilians or the launching of rockets against civilian targets.

But he also pointed to the 56 years Palestinians had lived under a suffocating occupation while their hopes for a political solution to their independence plight had been vanishing.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen left the Council meeting where he took to social media announcing he was canceling a meeting with the Secretary-General scheduled for later in the day.

The Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan went further, accusing Guterres of showing understanding for a campaign of mass murder and for terrorism, labeling the position unfathomable and calling on Guterres to resign immediately.

The Secretary-General also reiterated his call for a humanitarian ceasefire to ease the plight of millions of Palestinian in Gaza and called for parties to uphold and respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...