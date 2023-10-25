‘US doesn’t want war with Iran but will defend itself’: Blinken

THE United States told the United Nations on Tuesday it does not seek conflict with Iran, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Washington would act swiftly and decisively if Iran or its proxies attacks US personnel anywhere.

Blinken spoke to the 15-member UN Security Council amid international fears the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip could spill over into a wider war, drawing in Lebanon’s heavily armed Hezbollah that is also supported by Tehran.

“The United States does not seek conflict with Iran. We do not want this war to widen. But if Iran or its proxies attack US personnel anywhere, make no mistake: we will defend our people, we will defend our security – swiftly and decisively.”

The US military is taking new steps to protect its troops in the Middle East as concerns mount about attacks by Iran-backed groups, officials tell Reuters.

The US has also sent warships and fighter aircraft to the region to try to deter Iran and Iran-backed groups, including two aircraft carriers.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blinken’s remarks.

Iran was due to address the Security Council meeting on the Middle East later on Tuesday.

“We call on all member states to send a firm, united message to any state or non-state actor that is considering opening another front in this conflict against Israel or who may target Israel’s partners, including the United States: don’t. Don’t throw fuel on the fire,” Blinken said.

VIOLATIONS IN GAZA

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded on Tuesday for civilians to be protected in the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants, voicing concern about “clear violations of international humanitarian law” in the Gaza Strip.

More than 700 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes, Gaza’s health ministry said, the highest 24-hour death toll since Israel began a bombing campaign to crush Hamas militants who stunned the country with a deadly October 7 attack.

Guterres told the Security Council that at a “crucial moment like this,” it was vital to be clear that war has rules, starting with the fundamental principle of respecting and protecting civilians. “It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum. The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation,” Guterres said. “But the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas. And those appalling attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan described Guterres’ speech as “shocking.”

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he called on Guterres to immediately resign, while Israel’s visiting Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that he would no longer meet with Guterres later on Tuesday as planned. “I will not meet with the UN secretary-general. After October 7 there is no room for a balanced approach. Hamas must be erased from the world!” Cohen wrote.

