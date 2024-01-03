Fake News: Mbeki alive and in good health, Foundation slams bogus death reports

THE Thabo Mbeki Foundation has rubbished fake news on social media suggesting that former President Thabo Mbeki has passed away. Some of the claims were that Mbeki was sick.

The foundation has confirmed that the former statesman was alive and in good health. “We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that President Mbeki is in good health,” it said in a statement.

This is not the first case where misinformation was reported about Mbeki’s health and wellbeing.

In 2021, false reports claimed that Mbeki had died due to Covid-19 after battling the virus for almost a week.

The foundation also dismissed those claims that he was dead. Mbeki served as the second black president of South Africa from 1999 to 2008 after taking over from Nelson Mandela.

The foundation has urged people to stay away from fake news or reports making the rounds on social media to avoid spreading false information and misleading the public.

“We urge caution and responsible engagement with online information, particularly during a time when misinformation can spread rapidly,” it said.

Furthermore, the foundation advised the public to rely on newsworthy channels for accurate reporting regarding Mbeki’s wellbeing and activities.

“We appreciate your concern and ask that you rely on official channels for accurate information about President Mbeki’s wellbeing and activities,” it said.

