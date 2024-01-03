Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, and Venezuela condemn attack

Saudi Foreign Ministry confirms the Kingdom’s rejection and condemnation of the terrorist bombings that targeted civilians in Iran

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, in a phone call with the Iranian President, condemns the terrorist bombing in Kerman and declares his solidarity with Iran.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We condemn the “terrorist attack” that targeted the city of Kerman, southern Iran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman: The Government of Oman has expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to Iran and the families of the victims of the two bombings in ⁧Kerman⁩ and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Venezuelan government: We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that occurred in the city of Kerman in Iran

Source: Al Hadath, Al Jazeera

