Ethiopian Skylight set to be Africa’s largest hotel

The Ethiopian Skylight hotels in Addis Ababa will soon be biggest in Africa with a room capacity of 1,000. The hotel which was opened nearly a year ago with 375 rooms has begun the second phase on construction 640 additional rooms as part of the eight and night strategic business unit of the Ethiopian Airlines Group.

According to Esayas Woldermariam Hailu Chief Commercial Officer for Ethiopian Airlines Group “This is in a way to accommodate the Meetings Incentives, Conferences and Events as well as the leisure tourism arrivals into Ethiopia.”

Continuing its dedication to providing a world-class service, Ethiopian has formulated, and is implementing, a 15-year strategic roadmap, Vision 2025, to become the leading Aviation Group in Africa. At the end of the 15-year period, Ethiopian plans to become the leading Aviation Group in Africa, comprising of seven profit centers (Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline, Ethiopian International Passenger Airline, Ethiopian Cargo, Ethiopian MRO, Ethiopian Aviation Academy, Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services, Ethiopian Ground Services) with $10 billion in annual revenue and close to $1 billion in annual profit.

Ethiopian Skylight Hotel is located at the heart of Addis Ababa, just five minutes away from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. Meeting international standards with outstanding quality of service.

The hotel currently has stunning rooms designed with a spectacular city view in most of the rooms. It also has 3 luxurious restaurants – All-Day Dining Restaurant, the biggest Chinese Restaurant in East Africa, and a Traditional Ethiopian Restaurant, and bars. The Lobby Lounge and the Front Lobby are spacious enough for social and business meetings.

The Ethiopian Skylight Hotels also offers a Grand Ballroom which can accommodate 2000 guests at a time and can also be divided into 5 individual halls along with spacious foyer area, accommodating 500-800 guests, plus 3 separate day-light and 2 other VIP private meeting rooms are fit for corporate meetings.

Fitted with outstanding facilities such as an outdoor swimming pool, mini-golf courses, spa, gymnasium and health centre, the hotel positioning itself to offer varied experiences for all kinds of travelers.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group Esayas Woldermariam Hailu also mentioned “the third phase of the project is to build lodges in Ethiopia’s tourism hotspots across the country. This in his opinion will help shape the country’s burgeoning tourism sector.”

The third phase of the project will focus on building build lodges and small hotels in historical, natural and cultural sites of Ethiopia to accommodate travelers to these sites in. Ethiopia.