Turkey Tetrazzini Soup

This easy, one pot Turkey Tetrazzini Soup is creamy, hearty and perfect for leftover turkey.

Ingredients

4 slices bacon chopped

½ small onion diced

½ tsp minced garlic

2 tbsp flour

5 cups chicken broth

2 cups milk divided

1 375g box whole wheat spaghetti, broken in thirds

3 cups chopped cooked turkey

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dried parsley

1 ½ cups frozen peas

Method

In a large pot, fry bacon over medium-high heat until cooked but not totally crisp. Add diced onion and cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add flour and stir until absorbed by the bacon fat.

To the pot add broth, 2 cups milk, spaghetti, turkey, salt and parsley. Bring to a low boil over medium-high heat, reduce heat to medium and cook for 7-8 minutes until spaghetti is al dente.

Stir in peas and turn remove soup from heat. Serve.

Recipe by The Recipe Rebel.

Leftover Turkey Casserole

Leftover turkey, gravy and veggies are topped with mashed potatoes and stuffing, then baked until hot and bubbly. Topped with gravy, this casserole is almost better than the turkey dinner itself.

Ingredients

1 stalk celery sliced

½ cup diced onion

½ tsp poultry seasoning

2 tbsp butter

2 cups leftover shredded turkey or chicken

1 cup frozen green beans defrosted

2 cup frozen corn defrosted

1 ½ cups leftover turkey gravy or 1 jar turkey gravy

1 package mashed potatoes

2 ½ cups leftover stuffing or one package stuffing mix prepared

1 tbsp melted butter

Method

Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

Cook celery, onions and poultry seasoning in butter over medium heat until softened, about 5 minutes (do not brown).

Combine onion mixture, shredded turkey, green beans, corn, and gravy in a casserole dish.

Spread mashed potatoes over top of turkey mixture. Top with prepared stuffing.

Drizzle with melted butter and bake bake uncovered 30 minutes or until lightly browned.

Recipe by Chef Holly.

Easy Leftover Turkey Soup Recipe

This easy leftover turkey soup recipe is fast, simple, and healthy.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

½ medium onion chopped

4 cloves garlic minced

4 sticks celery chopped

3 large carrots peeled and sliced

1kg little potatoes cut into halves

4 cups vegetable or chicken broth

2 cups water

4 dashes Italian seasoning

2 + cups cooked turkey meat

½ cup heavy or whipping cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large pot on medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until lightly browned.

Add garlic and cook until fragrant.

Add celery, carrots, potatoes, veg broth, water, and Italian seasoning. Increase the heat to high and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover the pot with the lid slightly ajar. Let the soup simmer for 10 minutes.

Add the turkey meat and allow the soup to simmer for another 10 minutes or so.

Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Recipe by Salt and Lavender.