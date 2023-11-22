China’s Xi, Putin and Ramaphosa to join special online BRICS Summit on Israel’s war on Palestine

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to participate in an online extraordinary BRICS summit on Tuesday that will focus on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported, adding that the president would deliver a speech. At the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue and deliver important remarks in Beijing on the evening of November 21, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also participate in the meeting on Tuesday, the Kremlin said. “On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an extraordinary BRICS summit (online) to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” the Kremlin said in a statement. Earlier in the day, the South African government said that President Cyril Ramaphosa, the bloc’s 2023 chair, would convene a BRICS Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East Situation in Gaza on Tuesday. The leaders of the bloc’s current member countries, newly-invited countries and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will participate in the meeting, the government said, adding that participants were expected to adopt a joint statement on the situation in the Gaza Strip at the end of the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the request of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian news agency IRNA reported. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighbouring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. BRICS, established in 2009, is a group uniting the world’s largest developing economies, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Sputnik

