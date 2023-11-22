Burna Boy vows to go ‘bigger and better’ for London Stadium show

Burna Boy is set to return to the London Stadium next summer with his greatest headline show to date. Following a sold-out concert at the home of West Ham United this June – which featured guest appearances from Stormzy, Dave, J Hus, and Popcaan – the Grammy-winning Afrobeats star is set to play the huge outdoor venue again on Saturday, June 29, 2024, as part of the ‘I Told Them… Tour’.

And he’s vowed to go “bigger and better” than this year. Burna Boy said: “London holds a special place in my heart, the energy and love from my fans here is unmatched. “I’m thrilled to be returning to the London Stadium on 29th June 2024, after the incredible show we had earlier this year. It’s always an honour to perform for my UK fans, and this time, we’re going bigger and better. Get ready, we’re about to make history once again!”

This summer, the record-breaking show saw the 32-year-old rapper become the first-ever African artist to headline a UK stadium. Tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday from www.onaspaceship.com and www.cokobar.com. The ‘Like to Party’ hitmaker is riding high after being crowned Top Afrobeats Artist at the past weekend’s Billboard Music Awards.

In his acceptance speech, he said: “Big up, Billboard Music Awards. “Big up to everyone involved. This is dedicated to Africa and every artist coming out of Africa now, you get me. This is for you and yeah, man, the future’s bright. You guys are gonna see the vision. This is just the tip of the iceberg but you’re gonna see the whole vision soon.” Source: IOL

