AU calls sanctions against Zimbabwe ‘immoral’

The AU’s peace and security commission has also called for an end to sanctions against Sudan and Zimbabwe.

Labelling sanctions on Zimbabwe as “immoral”, Chergui said the AU will travel to the United States and Europe to call for an end to sanctions against the cash-strapped country.

The AU also joined a UN call made on Sunday that Sudan be removed from the US list of countries supporting terrorist groups.

“If you don’t release Sudan from that list, none of the international financial organisations can step in to help. We welcome ongoing dialogue and we hope this issue is brought to an end very quickly,” Chergui said.