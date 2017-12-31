CIO boss, Chirinda dies in accident

CHINHOYI – CIO Deputy Director, Mr Nickson Chirinda has died in a road traffic accident near Chinhoyi.

The accident happened last night when Mr Chirinda’s vehicle collided head on with a haulage truck.

ZRP Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, saying it occurred at the 117km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

He said the haulage truck turned in front of on-coming traffic, leading to a collision that killed Mr Chirinda on the spot.

Chief Superintendent Nyathi said it is disturbing that some motorists are recklessly causing accidents that cost people’s lives. – ZBC