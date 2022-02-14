Strive Masiyiwa Leaves Facebook for Sasai

THE Zimbabwean billionaire, telecoms mogul and philanthropist, Strive Masiyiwa is on the verge of leaving Facebook.

Taking to the platform, Masiyiwa revealed that he was counting down to leaving the social media platform at the end of this month.

“As we’re on the countdown to the last days of the platform at the end of this month, I want to remind you of one of the most important lessons I’ve taught here since back in 2013 when we got started: The importance of #Reading.”

“I have no Instagram, WhatsApp, and I don’t follow celebrities of any kind. Throughout the day, every day, I’m #Reading stuff related to business: Articles, reports, board papers,” Strive Masiyiwa wrote.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time he has mentioned his intentions of leaving Facebook. In 2020, the Econet Wireless founder and Group Chairman announced that he was leaving Facebook for Sasai.

“Perfect or not, this is the only place I am going to post after 31st December 2020, he said.

Masiyiwa, who also happens to be the owner of Sasai, a mobile application that mirrors China’s WeChat said he could ‘never be satisfied with using someone’s product without at least trying something himself.’

“When I told you at the beginning of 2020 that I was going to shut down my Facebook account at the end of the year, some of you were quite dismayed. But you know that we have been using this Innovation called Facebook for 7 years now, and whilst I think it is fantastic, as an entrepreneur I can never be satisfied with using someone’s product without at least trying something myself. Neither should you in your own field.”

