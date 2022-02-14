Big baby Hopewell Chino’ono throws toys out of the pram, savaging Zimbabweans after Tetelicious draws more crowds than him

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has slammed Zimbabweans for having misplaced priorities.

This comes after only 450 people tuned in to watch his live Instagram discussion on registering to vote while more than 7, 000 people tuned in to watch Tatelicious talk about Greatman and his wife Silibazizo who are currently swimming in a US$2,500 debt.

Taking to social media, Hopewell slammed Zimbabweans for loving gossip instead of issues to do with national development. He said that people should not complain when elections are rigged. He wrote;

It is not an easy road…… They should NEVER complain when the election is rigged! Do you now understand what the South Africans mean when they say Zimbabweans have their priorities upside down? You can defend yourselves all you like, but the South Africans are right! You lie you have no money for data to discuss national issues, but you suddenly find it when its time for jokes?

A section on social media agreed with Hopewell Chin’ono’s sentiments and expressed disappointment at how a number of people have their priorities upside down.

Here are some of the reactions;

Princy Mkuta

i think Zimbabwe has the worst bunch (generation) yema youths in Africa and the world over cause the things they give their attention to are just worthless.

the corrupt gvt have no problem it’ll b stupid of them to not take advantage of the situation n align their pockets.

Robin Goremucheche

When you don’t register to vote, and yet expect your country to be better in the future, it’s a clear sign of misplaced priorities.When one prefers to attend a party than a voter registration exercise shows that one doesn’t care about their future.

clive_mafukidze

Zimbabweans are not ready for a change they are not focused kungwarira mahara kungoda kungoti mbinga mbinga zvisina basa.

lndlalifa_

WE DESERVE THE GVT THATS IN PLACE NOW, WE CANT BLAME THE RULING PARTY OR ANYONE. WE ARE THE PROBLEM, THIS IS A FACT.

Source: iHarare

